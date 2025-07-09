Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at its lowest ever price this Prime Day

Gaming on the go is on the rise, and while I love sitting at my desk and using my gaming PC, sometimes I just want a chilled-out and peaceful experience, whether it's sitting on my sofa, in bed, or out and about, and the perfect device to accomplish this is a tablet. Right now, you can get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at its lowest ever price, thanks to Amazon Prime Day sales.

Packing an 11-inch LCD screen and sporting an impressively sharp 1,920 x 1,200 display, this device is larger than the standard A9, making it perfect to play some of the best mobile games on without being restricted by a smaller display. Despite presenting a larger, gorgeous screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ still remains lightweight, coming in at just 480 grams, making it one of the best gaming tablets to take on the go.

Alongside the stunning, comfortable design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, and while this isn't a super powerful gaming chip, you shouldn't have much trouble running some of the best upcoming mobile games. You can also use the device to multitask, whether it's watching videos, answering emails, or calling with friends on Discord, thanks to the ability to open multiple apps at once.

You can also take advantage of Samsung Gaming Hub on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, which gives you access to a wide variety of games through services such as Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, or Amazon Luna. Samsung Gaming Hub also allows you to stream games from your consoles for those that aren't available on your new tablet, and without getting the device to run as hot as the sun's surface.

You can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for just $132.99 / £135 at Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively, saving you 40% off the usual retail price (32% off in the UK). This deal is thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, meaning you need to be a member of Amazon Prime. If you're not already, fear not, as you can get a one-month free trial of Amazon Prime using this link.

If you're thinking about picking up this tablet but you're not sure what to play on your brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab, then check out the best Android games, which we update regularly with new titles. You can also get your hands on the best mobile controller to pair with your new tablet for a better gaming experience - I personally recommend the Razer Kishi Ultra.