New iPad too expensive? You can save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE instead

Unless you've spent the last few months living under a rock, you probably know that everywhere you look, tech is getting more expensive. That's true for the most part, but there are still great deals to be found, and that's exactly what we've done by tracking down this Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE offer from Amazon. It's currently just $449.99, saving you $100 compared to the original price.

For those who don't know, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is one of Samsung's many answers to Apple's market-leading iPad. While it might not be as famous as the Apple equivalent, it still packs a punch, with a lovely 10.9-inch display that's perfect for streaming, a processor capable of running all the top picks from our list of the best mobile games, and upwards of 20 hours of battery before recharging.

One big advantage the Samsung tablet has over the iPad, and, in fact, a few of the best gaming tablets, is its IP68 rating for dust and waterproofing. That makes it a more practical pick, as you don't have to worry about using it in the rain or, if you're off on your summer vacation, by the pool, even if Samsung does advise against the latter. Personally, I quite like watching a bit of Bob's Burgers in the tub on Disney+, so I'm tempted to pick one of these up myself and upgrade from watching on my phone's smaller screen.

As for the deal itself, the $449.99 price point applies to the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE in either blue or silver colorways. If you need more storage, though, the 256GB version is also on offer, down from $669.99 to $569. Either way, you're saving a cool $100, which is something to celebrate these days, especially on the back of Apple recently increasing the price of some of its best iPads.

The big caveat here is that this is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, so if you want to secure the $100 saving, there isn't any time to waste. After all, given the current state of the tablet market, there's no way of knowing when the Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be this cheap again.