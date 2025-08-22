Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 leak points to a powerful Android tablet and iPad rival

The leaks keep on coming for Samsung's upcoming Android tablet line. We heard about the Tab S11 Ultra last month, with its powerful chip and brighter, near-bezel-less display, and now, supposed leaks surrounding its smaller sister variant are doing the rounds. According to the latest reports, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 could be a competitive rival for the likes of the iPad mini and the OnePad when it comes to playing games and watching movies.

According to leaker Roland Quandt, via the social media site Blue Sky, the Samsung Tab S11 will come with a smaller 11-inch OLED display, as well as the following:

MTK Dimensity 9400 GPU chip

12 GB RAM

2560 x 1600 display with a 120Hz refresh rate

128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB storage options

A 5G Cellular option

WiFi 6E

12 MP front and 13 MP back cameras

An 8,400mAh battery

New S-Pen

Compared to what we know of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, with its larger 11,600mAh battery and faster chip, it looks like the two tablets will be making a big impression once they're finally announced. The Tab S11 Ultra looks like a more likely pick for our guide to the best gaming tablets, but we're reserving judgment for now. It's rumored that Samsung is planning to reveal them at IFA 2025, a large consumer and tech event taking place in Berlin, Germany, in early September.

With tablets like the RedMagic Astra and the Honor MagicPad2 currently available, as well as OnePlus' rumored gaming tablet plans, Samsung has some competition to face off against. But with the more compact 11-inch screen of the Tab S11, it could be the perfect form factor to play the best Android games, such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

With just two weeks to go until IFA, we're looking forward to finding out more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra tablets, provided that the event does feature the big launch as rumored. Until then, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones if you're looking for something different. Or, if you want something more focused on nostalgia, take a look at our list of the best retro handhelds.