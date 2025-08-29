While it's an open secret that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is coming soon, likely at Samsung's Unpacked event on September 4, a new supposed leak has shed more light on the all-important price point and performance capabilities of the Android tablet. While Samsung's premium offering looks likely to undercut Apple's iPad Pro in terms of pricing, it could still prove too expensive for some potential users. There is good news, though, with early benchmark testing pointing to a performance boost compared to the previous generation.

According to leaked Geekbench testing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra achieved scores of 2,500 for single-core and just over 8,700 for multi-core. Compared to the Tab S10 Ultra, that's roughly a 15% increase in power. That may not sound like much, but it could be significant when multitasking several apps at once, as well as more demanding games, potentially resulting in better frame rates than what came before. With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the device land in our guide to the best gaming tablets before long.

In terms of pricing, tip site SammyGuru suggests there will be three different prices for the Samsung Tab S11 Ultra, but just one for the regular S11 model:

Galaxy Tab S11 (12GB/256GB, Wi-Fi) - $859.99

Galaxy Tab S11 Enterprise Edition (12GB/128GB, Wi-Fi) - $809.99

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (12GB/256GB, Wi-Fi) - $1,199.99

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (12GB/512GB, Wi-Fi) - $1,399.99

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (16GB/1TB, Wi-Fi) - $1,699.99

Considering the equivalent from Apple, the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro starts from $1,299; you could be buying a powerful tablet from Samsung, with a bigger 14.6-inch OLED display, at a lower price. With three different configurations with varying memory and storage amounts, you can tailor the S11 Ultra to the best Android games you'll likely be playing, such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. Admittedly, there are still cheaper options out there, but if you want the best of the best, the Tab S11 Ultra seems like a tempting proposition.

It's also interesting timing, considering Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 series on September 9 at its 'Awe Inspiring' event. Although we're not expecting Apple to reveal any iPad updates, it could be a good showcase for how the new iPhones will be able to run current and upcoming games on their rumored A19 chips. Those A19 chips are likely to power future iPad devices, so the new iPhones will give us an idea of the processor's performance capabilities.

Whatever happens, September is going to be an interesting time for Apple and Samsung fans, and we'll be covering both events to see just what these devices have to offer. While we wait for the Samsung Unpacked event, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones if you're looking for something different.