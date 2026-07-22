The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8's new form factor makes it an even better fit for mobile gamers

Thanks to the latest Samsung Unpacked presentation, we've just been introduced to the Korean brand's latest range of foldable phones. The star of the show was the redesigned Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which boasts a new 4:3 display ratio that could make gaming on a foldable feel even more immersive.

Until now, outside of some specifically enhanced games, foldable phone users have suffered from letterboxing, with big black bars at the top and bottom of the screen in a lot of the best mobile games. That shouldn't be the case with the Z Fold 8, though; at least, any letterboxing shouldn't be nearly as pervasive as before. Better still, the foldable's 7.6-inch screen is a 120Hz AMOLED, so it should also offer super smooth and intensely vivid in-game visuals.

Outside of its display, the rest of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8's specs suggest that it's got what it takes to take on some of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones. Its 4,800 mAh battery is a significant improvement on the Z Fold 7, while its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 promises top-tier performance, going toe-to-toe with the A19 Pro chip inside Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max flagship.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Z Fold 8 launches on August 7, with prices starting from $1,899. As for colorways, it comes in Lavender, Graphite, Cream, and Pistachio, so there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

The Samsung Unpacked event also introduced us to the Z Fold 8 Ultra, a souped-up version of the Z Fold 8 with the Fold 7-style form factor, plus the new Z Flip 8. The Z Fold 8 Ultra is a highlight, offering a slimmer build than any other Samsung foldable with a generous 5,000 mAh battery. Outside of phones, we also got to see some new wearables in the form of the Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, plus the Galaxy Glasses.

Samsung's decision to introduce a new foldable model makes even more sense when you factor in the anticipated launch of the first foldable iPhone in the next 12 months. Apple still hasn't confirmed the existence of its debut foldable just yet, but we've seen countless reports suggesting that it's coming soon. Interestingly, some of those reports suggest a similar form factor to the Z Fold 8's new design, but we'll have to wait for confirmation to know for sure.