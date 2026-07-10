New leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 costs more than your rent

Flagships are always pricey, particularly when they come from the likes of Samsung, but recent leaks suggest that you may need to pay nearly $2k to get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold8 in the US, which, for some, could well be more than what you pay for either your rent or mortgage.

As reported by Sedaily, the new 256GB version of the new bit of hardware costs $1,899, while for the Ultra model, you need to shell out an additional $200 for a $2,099 price tag - again, with 256GB storage. These prices are even higher than those of the Galaxy Fold7 lineup at launch, which Samsung released for roughly $100 less.

These leaks follow the surfacing of a rumor surrounding the price of the devices in Europe, which, according to findings from Winfuture, are apparently set between 1999 euros and 2799 euros, depending on the model and storage, with the 2799 price tag supposedly being for the Z Fold8 Ultra 1TB. Yes, that's 280 euros more than what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 1TB retailed for at launch.

Considering that my eyes were purchasing when I recently purchased my iPhone 17 Pro for $1,099, it's fair to say that I still won't be jumping on the flip phone bandwagon anytime soon. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra will certainly give the best gaming phones a run for their money, thanks to the confirmation that they feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. You'll have no trouble playing the best mobile games on this thing.

As always, it's still best to take the leaks with a pinch of salt until Samsung officially unveils the new range, which it's supposedly doing on July 22.