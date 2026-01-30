The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold suggests more is better, and this new Android gaming phone is available now

It feels like just yesterday that foldable smartphones were leaking and ready to bend the Android market in a new way. While it didn't get the mainstream interest that the companies most likely wanted, it's proven to be a unique niche for mobile gamers like myself. Now, Samsung is upping the stakes with the new Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and this two-hinged beast of a folding phone is now available. It's pricey, sure, but you'll have instant bragging rights and a nifty new smartphone.

We'll have to test the Samsung TriFold before we can say it's one of the best gaming phones on the market, but the South Korean tech company has a long history of powerful handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Z Fold7 both represent some of the top-tier flagships available right now, so I'm willing to bet it will be a similar story for the new two-hinged foldable here.

Boasting a giant 10-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover screen, both of which are capable of 120Hz refresh rates, this is a device perfect for those who want a tablet-sized phone on the go. I don't find myself leaning towards tablets very often, opting for my handset instead, but I do like having a larger screen for playing games, so the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold fits the role as my ideal travel companion.

It is a bit unruly when folded, with a 12.9mm thickness when using the cover screen, but at the thinnest point, it's only 3.9mm when using the main display. A 10MP selfie camera means those quick snaps of your face will look brilliant, while the triple rear camera array produces up to 200MP captures. I'm not a photography-focused reviewer; my main use of a phone is social media and gaming - but let's be honest, this phone is nailing both. You can either doom scroll with multiple apps on the main display at once.

This is a luxury device - it's not going to fit on the budget phones list. However, if that doesn't bother you, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold for $2,899.99 at the Samsung store. This isn't cheap, and it's $900 more than the typical Z Fold7 at retail price, but you're getting a lot more screen estate, and it's powered by the impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, so it'll last you years. Unfortunately, there's no sign of when it'll become available in the UK or Europe. Sad emojis only.

So, if you're looking to be on the horizon of new tech, maybe give the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold a shot. An expensive shot, I'll say, but you'll instantly have a cool party trick to show off, as well as a solid handset for gaming, scrolling, or productivity.