Samsung's much-rumored tri-fold Android could be about to get its big reveal

Now that Samsung has released its Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices, all eyes are on what the Korean company has planned for its first tri-foldable. Allegedly dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, this new device will be able to fold out three times and may be as large as one of the company's tablets. The Korean tech giant has been teasing this device since January, but it appears that we're about to get some concrete information about what the Z TriFold will look like, its price, and its availability.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z TriFold at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled to take place in Gyeongju, South Korea, from October 31 to November 1.

The foldable's specs have also allegedly leaked, which include:

10-inch AMOLED display when folded out

Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU

Up to 16GB of memory

256GB - 1TB storage

200MP back-camera, 12MP Ultrawide camera

Dual 10MP front-cameras

Rumors suggest that when the TriFold folds up, it will look very similar to the Z Fold 7, one of the best foldable phones currently on the market. But the surprise will be when two hinges are revealed to fold out the display into three sections, revealing a huge display that could rival Samsung's premium tablets and Apple's best iPads.

Ultimately, the specs of the TriFold sound impressive, especially when you consider how it could fare when playing the best Android games. Titles like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile could shine on the device, thanks to the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, enabling players to try these games on the folded-out display with one of the best mobile controllers. If you're in a tight space, such as on a busy train commute, you could fold it up and play some games on the smaller display with no major hit to the frame rate.

However, expect a high price for the TriFold. As the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 both cost $1999 and $1099, respectively, the device could be double the price. For comparison, Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design retails for approximately $3,099, which could deter some casual gamers. However, the allure of the TriFold's futuristic form factor may tempt others to go the extra mile to buy one.

Whatever the case, it looks like we won't have long to wait and see how much the Galaxy Z TriFold will cost. Once it is announced, expect to see our hands-on impressions and how it compares to the competition.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best flip phones that offer plenty of options if you're looking to upgrade now. In addition, make sure to follow us on Google News for all the latest on Samsung's next foldable.