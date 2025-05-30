New Samsung Game Booster update makes Android gaming better than ever

In the wide world of Android phones, Samsung's Game Booster software might be the best purpose-built gaming software to enhance the playing experience. If it wasn't already impressive enough, a new update has made the feature even more of a must-have for mobile gaming enthusiasts, offering a way to boost performance to new heights while also introducing some useful tools for online play.

Game Booster was already one of the reasons for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's high placement in our guide to the best gaming phones, but the new update makes it even more of a rival to the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro. The highlight of the latest version, first spotted by Galaxy Techie on X, is Max Boost, which comes with a warning that it might make your phone run hot or run out of battery quicker, but with this enabled, you're squeezing every bit of power out of the phone to boost performance.

Outside of Max Boost, there are also Voice Changer and Respawn Timer features, which both do exactly as they say on the tin. Voice Changer could be a great tool for anyone who wants to play anonymously, while Respawn Timer is one for fans of the best FPS games, giving you an indication of when you can get back into the game. There's also an AI Sound option, removing all music and sound effects without having to tinker with in-game sliders. If all that wasn't enough, the update lists some upcoming features, including Game Controller, Virtual Gamepad, and 4D Vibration, but we don't know all that much about these just yet. Hopefully, we'll find out when the upcoming Samsung One UI 8 update rolls around.

Interestingly, this Game Booster update arrives just over a week before the rumored reveal of Apple's new gaming ecosystem for iPhone, iPad, and more. It seems that the big-name brands are taking mobile gaming more seriously than ever, which is long overdue, especially considering how big a slice of the industry pie mobile gaming accounts for in 2025. Sure, this latest update won't do much for the Candy Crush casual gamers, but for fans of some of the best mobile games, such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile, the impact of the Max Boost option in particular could be a literal game changer.

If you've got one of the best Samsung phones, be sure to check out the latest Game Booster update and see how much it improves the experience of playing the best Android games. Or, if you're looking for more great gaming tech while you're here, take a look at our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles.