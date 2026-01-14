Samsung's Mobile Gaming Hub gets a facelift ahead of upcoming Android flagship launches

If you're an avid mobile gamer with a Samsung phone, we've got some good, and I might add, overdue, news. The Samsung Mobile Gaming Hub is finally getting a significant update to improve the user experience, including personalized suggestions based on the games you already play, a redesigned interface, and integrated video content.

Given that Samsung is behind some of the best gaming phones, such as last year's S25 Ultra, it's about time that the Korean tech brand made its software as gamer-friendly as its hardware. According to the press release announcing the update, the Samsung Mobile Gaming Hub already has over 160 million users. However, to continue growing, it must improve the user experience, much like Google and Apple have done with their respective app stores over the last year or so.

According to Jong Woo, Samsung Electronics' Vice President of Game Services, the new app is intended to offer a "frictionless, organic, and personalized discovery experience." It's also worth noting that this new update is just the first in a series of planned improvements to the Mobile Gaming Hub service, with community features, profile personalization, and more in the works.

This update comes ahead of the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch, which is expected to introduce at least three new phones, likely including a new premium flagship. While we still don't have a date for the big reveal just yet, Samsung tends to showcase its latest devices in the first three months of the year, with a lot of the online speculation currently pointing towards a potential Unpacked event in late February or early March. Still, we won't know for sure until Samsung confirms the event itself.

If you've got a Samsung phone or tablet, you should be able to check out the new update to the Mobile Gaming Hub right away. While you're here, though, you should check out our guide to the best mobile games to see what's worth downloading first.