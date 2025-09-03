Samsung's tri-fold Android phone could be announced sooner than you think

Samsung's take on a tri-fold phone may finally be unveiled soon, upstaging Apple and perhaps its own Unpacked event on September 4. After the Korean company was reportedly holding off from announcing it, despite having it ready to launch, a new leak has emerged that indicates the handset is set to be unveiled later this month. As rival Apple is set to announce its latest iPhones, we may see these overshadowed by Samsung's tri-fold, with its alleged form factor that could be a huge draw for gamers.

According to 'Ice Universe' on the Chinese social media site Weibo, Samsung is allegedly hosting another event on September 29 in Korea, where it will announce a tri-fold phone, AI glasses, and a mixed-reality headset.

But that's not all. There have been additional leaks discovered thanks to a recent One UI 8 update. TechHighest on X managed to find a series of animations within the update, consisting of the tri-fold being used to charge, pay for goods, and folding in from left to right.

It certainly seems that the handset is being prepared for launch soon, but with no word on price or its specs, we expect it to cost far above what the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are at $1,999 and $1,099, respectively. Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design, for example, retails for roughly $3,099, which could instantly put potential owners off, including gamers.

However, the prospect of playing the best Android games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile on a Samsung tri-fold could be tempting for some, regardless. You could pair it with one of the best mobile controllers when folded out, or if you're in a tight space, like on a busy train commute, it could be folded up but still let you play your favorite games on the smaller display, with no major hit to performance and graphics.

With Apple hosting its 'Awe Inspiring' event on September 9, where it's expected to announce the new iPhone 17 lineup, as well as new Apple Watches and AirPods Pro 3, and Samsung hosting its Unpacked event on September 4, it's already a busy month. But all eyes may be on September 29 instead, when Samsung allegedly announces its tri-fold phone, and could take the shine away from what Apple has planned.

Until we see what Samsung reveals later this month, check out our guides to the best foldable phones and the best flip phones that offer plenty of options if you're looking to upgrade now. In addition, make sure to follow us on Google News to keep track of whether Samsung will announce its tri-fold phone before the year ends.