Samsung will give you $50 for pre-ordering its highly anticipated new foldable

If you are due an upgrade, your new phone may now be on the horizon. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked announcement coming Wednesday, July 9th, 2025, you can reserve the latest Samsung Android devices in exchange for some bonuses. We aren't 100% sure what Samsung will announce at this much-anticipated showcase, but word on the street is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be the focus. What we do know is that you will receive a $50 Samsung credit "reservation gift" when you pre-order, but for a limited time only.

If it's true that we'll see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, that's great news. Its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, made our list of the best Samsung phones for gaming, and so chances are we'll all be playing our favorite Android games quite comfortably on this new device. At the end of the day, I just want to be able to play Stardew Valley on the bus without a hitch. So, let's dive in and explore what we think we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 phone.

The Galaxy S25 Edge saw Samsung take ultra-thin design to a new level, boasting just 5.8mm thickness without compromising power. This gives us hope that the Fold 7 will be the thinnest foldable phone to date. We are speculating that the Fold 7 will be around 9mm thick when folded and around 4.5mm when unfolded. If this is true, then this surpasses the Fold SE, which is 4.9mm when folded. The main foldable screen of the Fold 7 is expected to be 8.2 inches, while the cover display is expected to be 6.5 inches. Again, this is much bigger than the previous Fold 6 model, which sat at 6.3 inches. If this is anything to go on, then the Fold 7 is ideal for on-the-go gaming since it promises a sleek design with a larger screen.

Rumor has it that the Fold 7 will feature the coveted Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is arguably the best on the market. Most notably, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has a built-in Adreno 830 GPU, meaning it's capable of over 3.5 trillion operations per second and will support ray tracing and HDR, as well as being incredibly efficient. We also believe that the Fold 7 will retain the same 4,400 mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. In terms of power and battery life, this device is a big tick on the gaming front.

If these leaks are legit, and oh, how I hope they are, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might just be my pocket-sized soulmate. If you are tempted, follow this link to the Samsung site and reserve your shiny new device. Remember, if you pre-order, you will also receive $50 Samsung credit and get entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win $5,000 Samsung credit. This offer is only available until Thursday, July 10, 2025, so if you're after a new phone, make sure you don't miss this opportunity to get a bit of money back.

