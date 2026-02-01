Savannah Life codes February 2026

Whether it's in the wild or in Roblox, it's survival of the fittest for any creature. In Savannah Life, you'll need to brave the elements and other creatures as you find your rightful place among nature. Luckily, we can make that a bit easier for you, thanks to our list of Savannah Life codes.

Cash is the main currency you can get in Savannah Life, but it doesn't come easily. Codes are handed out sparingly, so don't miss out on your chance to get free money.

Savannah Life codes

Here are all the new Savannah Life codes:

ELEGANCE - 325 coins (new!)

- 325 coins (new!) FLY - 350 coins (new!)

- 350 coins (new!) WILDEBEEST - 400 coins

- 400 coins HYENA - 275 coins

Nice, you have enough cash to stake your claim in the wild. Don't forget our huge list of Roblox games, though. It's full of new games to play, and we have loads of Roblox codes ready to go.

How do I redeem Savannah Life codes?

Now that you have your codes, you need to redeem them. This is very easy, just follow these instructions.

Launch Savannah Life in Roblox

Tap the 'codes' button at the bottom of your screen

Input your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Savannah Life codes?

You can get more Savannah life codes by checking our list. Bookmark it and come back soon, as we'll add new rewards when they become available.

Is there a Savannah Life Discord server?

Yes, there is a Savannah Life Discord server. It is a community space run by NOYO Productions, the developers of the game.

Use this Savannah Life Discord link

Accept the Discord server invitation

You're now part of the Savannah Life server

Why are my Savannah Life codes not working?

If your codes aren't working, the rewards have likely expired. Make sure to copy a code from the active list above and paste it directly into the game.

Expired codes:

BACON_AND_EGGS

MONKEY

THE_KING

CROCODILE

RHINO

LONG_NECK

CUTE_DOG

MOO_DENG

MUFASA

RELEASE

If you're not sure which codes have expired, you can always check our expired codes list above.