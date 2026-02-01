Savannah Life codes February 2026

Get free cash when you redeem new rewards from our list of Savannah Life codes, as you brave the wilds in this nature-based Roblox game.

Whether it's in the wild or in Roblox, it's survival of the fittest for any creature. In Savannah Life, you'll need to brave the elements and other creatures as you find your rightful place among nature. Luckily, we can make that a bit easier for you, thanks to our list of Savannah Life codes.

Cash is the main currency you can get in Savannah Life, but it doesn't come easily. Codes are handed out sparingly, so don't miss out on your chance to get free money.

Savannah Life codes

Here are all the new Savannah Life codes:

  • ELEGANCE - 325 coins (new!)
  • FLY - 350 coins (new!)
  • WILDEBEEST - 400 coins
  • HYENA - 275 coins

How do I redeem Savannah Life codes?

Now that you have your codes, you need to redeem them. This is very easy, just follow these instructions.

  • Launch Savannah Life in Roblox
  • Tap the 'codes' button at the bottom of your screen
  • Input your code
  • Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Savannah Life codes?

You can get more Savannah life codes by checking our list. Bookmark it and come back soon, as we'll add new rewards when they become available.

Is there a Savannah Life Discord server?

Yes, there is a Savannah Life Discord server. It is a community space run by NOYO Productions, the developers of the game.

  • Use this Savannah Life Discord link
  • Accept the Discord server invitation
  • You're now part of the Savannah Life server

Why are my Savannah Life codes not working?

If your codes aren't working, the rewards have likely expired. Make sure to copy a code from the active list above and paste it directly into the game.

Expired codes:

  • BACON_AND_EGGS
  • MONKEY
  • THE_KING
  • CROCODILE
  • RHINO
  • LONG_NECK
  • CUTE_DOG
  • MOO_DENG
  • MUFASA
  • RELEASE

If you're not sure which codes have expired, you can always check our expired codes list above.

