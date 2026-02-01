Savannah Life codes February 2026

Whether it's in the wild or in Roblox, it's survival of the fittest for any creature. In Savannah Life, you'll need to brave the elements and other creatures as you find your rightful place among nature. Luckily, we can make that a bit easier for you, thanks to our list of Savannah Life codes.
Cash is the main currency you can get in Savannah Life, but it doesn't come easily. Codes are handed out sparingly, so don't miss out on your chance to get free money.
Savannah Life codes
Here are all the new Savannah Life codes:
- ELEGANCE - 325 coins (new!)
- FLY - 350 coins (new!)
- WILDEBEEST - 400 coins
- HYENA - 275 coins
Nice, you have enough cash to stake your claim in the wild. Don't forget our huge list of Roblox games, though. It's full of new games to play, and we have loads of Roblox codes ready to go.
How do I redeem Savannah Life codes?
Now that you have your codes, you need to redeem them. This is very easy, just follow these instructions.
- Launch Savannah Life in Roblox
- Tap the 'codes' button at the bottom of your screen
- Input your code
- Redeem your rewards
How can I get more Savannah Life codes?
You can get more Savannah life codes by checking our list. Bookmark it and come back soon, as we'll add new rewards when they become available.
Is there a Savannah Life Discord server?
Yes, there is a Savannah Life Discord server. It is a community space run by NOYO Productions, the developers of the game.
- Use this Savannah Life Discord link
- Accept the Discord server invitation
- You're now part of the Savannah Life server
Why are my Savannah Life codes not working?
If your codes aren't working, the rewards have likely expired. Make sure to copy a code from the active list above and paste it directly into the game.
Expired codes:
- BACON_AND_EGGS
- MONKEY
- THE_KING
- CROCODILE
- RHINO
- LONG_NECK
- CUTE_DOG
- MOO_DENG
- MUFASA
- RELEASE
If you're not sure which codes have expired, you can always check our expired codes list above.