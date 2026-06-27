Scale Slimy Fish codes June 2026

With Roblox's Scale Slimy Fish codes, you'll basically be ready to run a sushi restaurant all by yourself. That's right - this Roblox experience goes above and beyond the Fisch experience, as a lot of the fun is in running your knife over various aquatic creatures to make sure they're good to eat. We'll just call you our sous chef from now on, okay?

Codes net you cash, which is always handy due to its upgrading powers. They'll also get you some potions, which boost your luck and income, so make sure you don't miss out on the chance to become the flashiest fisher around.

Here are the new Scale Slimy Fish codes:

newgame - 5k cash

- 5k cash scalescalescale - two luck II potions

Make sure you check out Roblox codes in all your other favorite Roblox games too, as plenty of experiences have freebies to fish for.

How do I redeem my Scale Slimy Fish codes?

Too busy fishing to look around for the code redemption box? Don't worry, we've got you - here's how to redeem your Scale Slimy Fish codes:

Launch Scale Slimy Fish in Roblox

Click on the settings cog and scroll all the way down to the code box

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you've got!

How do I get more Scale Slimy Fish codes?

At the moment, it's unclear when new codes will come out. This is because it's up to the developer to decide when we can grab new freebies. There's good news, though, because we're circling our prey like a shark that smells blood, so when new ones do arrive, we'll be the first to grab it, hook, line, and sinker, and add it to our list. All you need to do is come back to this page to find the latest code.

Is there a Scale Slimy Fish Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here. You'll find news about the game straight from the developer, other fishermen to chat with, and places to report bugs and make suggestions. It's pretty cool.