Scooter Empire codes October 2026

Here are the new Scooter Empire codes along with how to redeem them in the Roblox game.

Scooter empire codes - a pink-haired character on a scooter
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It's cool to have a scooter, so zoom around town on an electronic vehicle. It's also cool to do it in Roblox, so grab the new Scooter Empire codes for extra cash, then buy yourself the latest model from the store.

You can upgrade your scooter, too - but don't go too wild, or the cops will be after you. If you get more speed upgrades, you might be able to avoid them, though…

Here are all the new Scooter Empire codes:

  • RIDEOUT - 1k cash
  • IAMREALLYSORRY - 3k cash
  • UPDATE1 - 2.5k cash

All the best Roblox games have Roblox codes to redeem, and we've got guides covering them, including codes for boosts, double XP, free items, and more.

How to redeem Scooter empire codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Scooter Empire codes?

Redeeming codes in Scooter Empire is super easy - simply follow these steps:

  • Begin playing Scooter Empire in Roblox
  • Click the shop menu
  • Hit the codes tab
  • Copy and paste or type in a code, then hit redeem
  • Go spend your free cash on more scooters!

What are Scooter Empire codes?

The codes you see above are specifically made for Scooter Empire and grant you in-game goodies. We've seen a few codes that give you a stack of cash to spend on a new scooter (or two), along with upgrades. The releases don't follow a schedule, so keep checking back for more.

Is there a Scooter Empire Discord?

You can join an official Scooter Empire Discord server, made by the developer of the game, Zero. Patch notes and any information about updates go in here, and there are channels to talk to other players, too.

Those are all the Scooter Empire codes we have, so bookmark this page and pop back later.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.