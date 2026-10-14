Scooter Empire codes October 2026

It's cool to have a scooter, so zoom around town on an electronic vehicle. It's also cool to do it in Roblox, so grab the new Scooter Empire codes for extra cash, then buy yourself the latest model from the store.

You can upgrade your scooter, too - but don't go too wild, or the cops will be after you. If you get more speed upgrades, you might be able to avoid them, though…

Here are all the new Scooter Empire codes:

RIDEOUT - 1k cash

- 1k cash IAMREALLYSORRY - 3k cash

- 3k cash UPDATE1 - 2.5k cash

All the best Roblox games have Roblox codes to redeem, and we've got guides covering them, including codes for boosts, double XP, free items, and more.

How do I redeem Scooter Empire codes?

Redeeming codes in Scooter Empire is super easy - simply follow these steps:

Begin playing Scooter Empire in Roblox

Click the shop menu

Hit the codes tab

Copy and paste or type in a code, then hit redeem

Go spend your free cash on more scooters!

What are Scooter Empire codes?

The codes you see above are specifically made for Scooter Empire and grant you in-game goodies. We've seen a few codes that give you a stack of cash to spend on a new scooter (or two), along with upgrades. The releases don't follow a schedule, so keep checking back for more.

Is there a Scooter Empire Discord?

You can join an official Scooter Empire Discord server, made by the developer of the game, Zero. Patch notes and any information about updates go in here, and there are channels to talk to other players, too.

Those are all the Scooter Empire codes we have, so bookmark this page and pop back later.