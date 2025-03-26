Typically, I leave it to Fortnite to conjure up a wild collaboration I’d never thought possible, but developer Scopely is coming close with its latest venture. Known primarily for successful hits like Monopoly Go and Marvel Strike Force, the mobile game studio has set its next project with CD Projekt Red – the visionaries behind Cyberpunk 2077. But what kind of game is going to come of this partnership?

In a recent earnings call for the Cyberpunk 2077 studio, joint CEO Michal Nowakowski revealed that the potential new mobile game is currently in development. However, as to which of CD Projekt Red’s games it’ll adapt, Nowakowski didn’t provide any further information. With The Witcher 4 serving as the studio’s main project, alongside the bones of a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, it’ll be interesting to see what vision Scopely has for either of them.

Scopely has been dipping its toes into the console space with party games like Stumble Guys. Other projects include Star Trek Fleet Command, a 4X strategy game set within the grandiose universe of the iconic sci-fi franchise. The studio is one of the leading forces in mobile gaming, recently announcing the purchase of Niantic’s games business, the studio behind Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now.

Valued at around $3.5 million, the deal sees Niantic figureheads Kei Kawai and Ed Wu overseeing future projects within the combined portfolio.

CD Projekt Red has explored creating free mobile games before, with titles like The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an Android and iOS title released in July 2021. Similar to Pokémon Go, players roam around their local surroundings, gathering herbs and resources while battling monsters in one-on-one fights.

The Witcher 4 is still a few years away from release, and a new Cyberpunk game is likely even further out. Could Scopely bring Johnny Silverhand to the small screen?

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.