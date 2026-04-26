SCP Architect X codes April 2026

Testing dangerous SCPs is no easy feat, and it doesn't come cheap, either. That's where our SCP Architect X codes come in, awarding you extra cash to top up your funds and help you grow your sketchy scientific operation.

We look for new SCP Architect X codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back again the next time you're strapped for cash.

Here are all the new SCP Architect X codes:

2milEZ - 100k money (new!)

All the best Roblox games give out freebies, so take a look at our Roblox codes guide next for some more boosts.

How do I redeem SCP Architect X codes?

Redeeming SCP Architect X codes is relatively simple. All you have to do is:

Launch SCP Architect X in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Open the Shop

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a SCP Architect X wiki?

Yes, SCP Architect X has an official wiki. You can find it by clicking here. It features in-depth patch notes for every update, as well as entries about the SCPs, furniture items, structures, and more.

Is there a SCP Architect X Discord server?

Yes, there is an SCP Architect X Discord server. You can join the bWare Studios server by clicking here to get the latest updates on the game and its predecessor. You can also chat to other players, take part in community events, and submit support tickets.

How do I get more SCP Architect X codes?

The best way to get more SCP Architect X codes is to bookmark this page and check back soon. We do all the hard work for you, sourcing codes and verifying that they still work. If you want to look for some yourself, we recommend the game's Discord server, as well as the developer's Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

thxFor1kCCU

1-5milEZ

500kEZ

300kEZ

100kEZ

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest SCP Architect X codes.