SCP Architect X codes April 2026

Redeem these new SCP Architect X codes for free cash to build out your foundation even further.

SCP Architect X codes: Key art of a prison riot in the game where the main prisoner is wearing an orange jumpsuit with the PT logo front and center
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Testing dangerous SCPs is no easy feat, and it doesn't come cheap, either. That's where our SCP Architect X codes come in, awarding you extra cash to top up your funds and help you grow your sketchy scientific operation.

We look for new SCP Architect X codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back again the next time you're strapped for cash.

Here are all the new SCP Architect X codes:

  • 2milEZ - 100k money (new!)

All the best Roblox games give out freebies, so take a look at our Roblox codes guide next for some more boosts.

SCP Architect X codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem SCP Architect X codes?

Redeeming SCP Architect X codes is relatively simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch SCP Architect X in Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Open the Shop
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a SCP Architect X wiki?

Yes, SCP Architect X has an official wiki. You can find it by clicking here. It features in-depth patch notes for every update, as well as entries about the SCPs, furniture items, structures, and more.

SCP Architect X codes: A screenshot of a Discord invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a SCP Architect X Discord server?

Yes, there is an SCP Architect X Discord server. You can join the bWare Studios server by clicking here to get the latest updates on the game and its predecessor. You can also chat to other players, take part in community events, and submit support tickets.

How do I get more SCP Architect X codes?

The best way to get more SCP Architect X codes is to bookmark this page and check back soon. We do all the hard work for you, sourcing codes and verifying that they still work. If you want to look for some yourself, we recommend the game's Discord server, as well as the developer's Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

  • thxFor1kCCU
  • 1-5milEZ
  • 500kEZ
  • 300kEZ
  • 100kEZ

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest SCP Architect X codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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