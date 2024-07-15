SCUF Nomad review - the new best mobile gaming controller for iPhone

Our Verdict The SCUF Nomad just edges out the Razr Kishu Ultra as my favorite mobile gaming controller of 2024 so far. For the price, there’s nothing better, and if this were 100% compatible with both iPhone and Android and had the option of touchscreen mapping, it’d be hard not to give it full marks. Reasons to buy Comfortable feel factor

Affordable

Compact

Great software support Reasons to avoid iPhone only

No touchscreen mapping

No passthrough charging

There’s a new challenger in the world of mobile gaming controllers, the SCUF Nomad. It’s the first from SCUF, entering a busy market that’s already packed with competition from the likes of Backbone, Razr, and Gamesir, to name a few. Still, as is going to become clear in this review, debuts don’t come much more impressive than this, and if the Nomad is anything to go by, the other brands should be a little worried about the new kid in town.

At the $99 price point, the SCUF Nomad’s main competition is the Backbone One, but the Nomad is superior in nearly every way. The build is sturdier, the form factor feels closer to a console controller in the hand, and the buttons and inputs all feel much more quality. Better still, unlike most controllers at this price point, you needn’t remove your iPhone’s case to fit it in. Just extend the bridge, pop your phone in, and you’re good to go.

The design itself is as ergonomic as I’ve come across. It’s compact enough to easily fit in your backpack without taking up too much room, and it’s nice and comfortable in the hands, thanks to the geometric rubber grips on the back, complete with an extra set of perfectly positioned programmable triggers. It’s a little heavier than something like the Backbone, but this weightiness also makes it feel studier, or if I’m being harsh, less cheap, and it’s still not at all cumbersome even during prolonged gaming sessions.

There’s just one problem. The Nomad isn’t exactly a mobile gaming controller, it’s an iPhone gaming controller. Yes, it only works properly with Apple’s smartphones, so if you’ve got an Android, you’re unfortunately not invited to this party. It technically connects, as I found out by pairing the Nomad with my Honor Magic6 Pro, but with no software support on Android, there’s no way to customize your experience, and there’s a bit of lag with the inputs, too.

Unlike most mobile controllers out there, the SCUF uses Bluetooth to connect to your device, rather than a USB-C or Lightning connector, and it’s only compatible with iOS 16 or later versions. While this design means no passthrough charging – more on that later – it also makes the thing feel less rigid, alleviating my heavy-handed worries about accidentally breaking a USB-C port while hastily ejecting my phone from the controller.

Another highlight of the Nomad is its Hall Effect thumbsticks, which are a joy to use. For those who don’t know, Hall Effect sticks use magnets and electronic components to avoid stick drift for longer than your standard stick. The ABXY buttons have a nice depth to them, too, and I prefer them to the shallower and clickier buttons of the Razr Kishi Ultra. The D-pad also has a lovely feel to it, though it’s a touch on the small side. It’s not really a big deal – no pun intended – but if you’re unlucky enough to have club thumbs, as I do, it might just mean being a little more precise with your inputs.

In terms of software support, you need to download the SCUF Nomad app to use the controller, but it’s a simple download from the App Store and takes no time to set up. From here, you can launch your games, including a nifty Apple Arcade games launcher, augment your controller set-up, and customize the response of the triggers and thumbsticks. This last option is the most impressive, allowing you to customize how the controller reacts to your inputs from game to game. If you’re a fan of mobile shooters, this option is especially handy.

While the Nomad doesn’t have touchscreen control mapping, its Bluetooth connection means it registers as an external controller, so you can hook it up to Honkai Star Rail in the in-game settings menu and have a better time than you would with a mapped screen with inputs all over the place. It also makes it easier to control the camera in a game like HSR, without the need to combine touch and analog controls.

The one issue with the SCUF Nomad is that, unlike most mobile controllers, there’s no passthrough charging. For those who don’t know, this means you can charge your phone while it’s in the controller, something you can achieve with alternatives like the Backbone One or Razr Kishi Ultra. There’s also no 3.5mm input jack, so you have to rely on Bluetooth headphones for in-game audio. This might be a little frustrating for those with wired headsets, but if, like me, you’ve got a Bluetooth set, it makes for a very satisfying wireless ensemble.

Fortunately, the device itself holds its charge pretty well and juices back up rapidly. I let my controller run flat to test how quickly it would recharge, and it took less than half an hour to get back up to four blinking red lights out of four – which I’m taking as an equivalent to 100%. Its 600mAh battery offers just over 15 hours of playtime, and while we can’t make many comparisons as few mobile controllers have their own batteries, this combined with the rapid charging rate means you should rarely find yourself in a situation where you’re unable to use the thing for more than an hour.

All in all, the SCUF Nomad is a fantastic bit of kit, with a solid build and best-in-class software support, outside of touchscreen mapping. I honestly thought that the Razr Kishi Ultra would be my go-to for the foreseeable, but after spending a couple of weeks with the Nomad, it’s earned its place in my travel case and as the first thing I reach for when playing something like What the Car? or Diablo Immortal on the sofa. For less than $100, you’re not going to find a better mobile gaming controller.

