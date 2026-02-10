You can play this Sea of Thieves rival now, if you swim fast enough

NetEase Games’ Sea of Remnants wants you to take to the ocean, but you don’t have long to give it a try in the ongoing alpha test.

Sea of Remnants alpha: An image of a pirate opening a treasure chest.
Sea of Remnants already has me intrigued for one key reason, and that's cross-platform features. I love it when a game lets me hop on easily, whether I'm playing on my Nintendo Switch 2, ROG Ally, or PS5. NetEase Games' brand-new multiplayer project will come equipped with this function at launch, but if you want to get ahead of your friends, you might be lucky enough to play it early in the Sea of Remnant alpha.

You may be seeing clips of NetEase's upcoming mobile game all over TikTok and other social media platforms right now. Aesthetically, it's leaning into that vibrant Marvel Rivals artstyle, albeit with a dash of Laika's animation touches. It isn't on the level of Kubo and the Two Strings, but hey, it at least stands out. To celebrate the reveal of a new character in-game, NetEase is also launching the Sea of Remnants Wanderer Test, which serves as the game's closed alpha.

The alpha test is live now and concludes on Thursday, February 12, 2026. If you filled out the Google Form, which is exclusively available in the game's Discord server, you should have an invitation in your inbox. It's worth noting that NetEase is only testing the Steam version of the game right now, with iOS and Android tests due in the build-up to launch. There's no word on Steam Deck verification at the moment, but it'll work on Windows handhelds such as the ROG Xbox Ally with ease.

It also supports DualSense controllers if you prefer to use Sony's accessory with your handheld PC. Also, the good news is that if you're already in the alpha, you don't have to keep it quiet that you're playing it.

According to NetEase's FAQ section, it states that "sharing is allowed. Please note that the content featured in the 'Wanderer Test' represents a work-in-progress version and does not reflect the final quality of the game at launch. We will carefully collect and review feedback from Captains during this test to further refine and improve the game for its official release."

So, don't worry, you can send your clips into the TikTok void. For those of you who missed out this time, pre-registrations are active for the game now. All you need to do is head to this link and sign up with your email of choice.  If NetEase can establish an identity for the game beyond 'Sea of Thieves clone', I reckon there might be some juice here. Recruiting players from rival factions sounds like a blast. It's the kind of social fun that games like ARC Raiders absolutely thrive on.

The studio also promises that players can "form bonds" with over 400 companions. How that works in practice remains to be seen, but either way, I'm keen to hit the tide.

