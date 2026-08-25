Sea of Remnants sails onto mobile in 2027, putting pirates in the palm of your hand

Well, Sea of Remnants sure looks stylish, and it catches my eye as a long-time fan of Sea of Thieves. The difference is, NetEase's free-to-play game is coming to mobile, so more of you can access it.

During Gamescom's Opening Night Live, Sea of Remnants confirmed a mobile release in 2027 alongside PC and consoles. This is a little later than the previously suggested 2026, but now it's officially on the horizon for eager treasure-hunters.

Take yourself on a journey across the waves and plunder the seven seas as part of a pirate posse. You can recruit new characters as you play through the game and make the best crew possible. There are some fearsome enemies to avoid, too, like the kraken and some rather large crabs. But remember, defeating them means more treasure, which is your main goal, after all.

The mobile version of the game has kind of come and gone in terms of information. An early trailer, released in 2025, mentioned the mobile version, but then it went radio silent for a while. Now, though, it's back on the map.

You can pre-register on the official Sea of Remnants site to snag plenty of rewards like avatars, character passes, and currency to use in the game upon release. We may see tests ahead of launch, so keep your eyes peeled, and maybe we'll see you upon the seas.