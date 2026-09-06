Search for the Needle codes September 2026

Grab a friend - and a pitchfork - because it's time to achieve the impossible. Luckily, your odds go up a bit when you have Search for the Needle codes, making the haystack feel a little less endless. Seriously, though, if you do have a friend or three, it's worth bringing them - teamwork makes the dream work - or if not, you can find other players using the Discord server, which we'll explain how to join in this guide.

Codes are good for a hefty amount of gems, which you can use to roll a new class or buy permanent upgrades, including hay value, bag size, and more. Did someone say roguelike? Plus, you can get event coins and other free items to speed up your task. Pretty neat.

Here are all the new Search for the Needle codes:

ALIEN - 200 gems and 200 alien coins (new!)

Search for the Needle might be your favorite Roblox game of the moment, but the other games have freebies to redeem, too, so check out our list of Roblox codes before they expire.

How do I redeem my Search for the Needle codes?

While the needle is hard to find, the code redemption screen isn't. Follow this short guide to get your freebies:

Launch Search for the Needle on Roblox

Press 'codes' on the right-hand side of the screen

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you got, and enjoy!

How do I get more Search for the Needle codes?

At the moment, we can't tell when we'll get more Search for the Needle codes, as it's up to the developer to gift us with generosity. Don't worry, though, as when codes do come, like when there's an update or milestone in the game, you can just check back here, as we'll have all the latest freebies for you to pick up.

Is there a Search for the Needle Discord server?

The developer, Garage Games, does have a server. Join it here to get the latest news and updates about Search for the Needle directly from the developers, as well as being able to meet other players and form lobbies together. Alongside this, you can enter giveaways, find codes, and give your feedback to the devs to help shape the game.