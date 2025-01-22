We know. You’ve got your email hooked up to loads of accounts, but one more can’t hurt, surely? That’s especially true in the case of Nintendo Switch owners, as Sega’s launching a fresh reward system ahead of the launch of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. But what exactly is up for grabs? Exclusive codes, for starters.

From Wednesday, January 22, 2025, you can sign up and create your own Sega account, entitling you to a whole suite of benefits. Applicable to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players, the brand-new system will yield exclusive treats for new Switch games in the future. Covering both Sega and Atlus titles, a recent statement from SEGA says that “you’ll receive the latest news about Sega/Atlus games, events, and promotions.”

Kicking off the first batch of rewards is an in-game cosmetic for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii based on Yakuza Kiwami star and franchise favorite Kazuma Kiryu. This particular code isn’t available anywhere else and is redeemable from February 17, 2025. Additionally, fans of the Switch action game Phantasy Star Online 2 can sweep up some gifts to help boost their character: 300 star gems, three beauty salon passes, three n-color change passes, 100 c/endymio, and 500 card scratch support tickets.

Sega promises that “new services and features” are in the works, but specifics are coming soon. Admittedly, we’re a little sad that Nintendo Switch owners can’t be part of the Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii antics, but with a little luck, maybe the Nintendo Switch 2 could change that.

The success of Yakuza Kiwami proved that the franchise has a worthy home on the handheld. With the Switch 2’s upgraded power supposedly capable of playing triple-A games, it makes sense for Sega to adopt it as a launch platform on day one.

You can check out our own Yakuza Kiwami review to see how this remake stacks up. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are on the horizon, but if you fancy getting your hands on it early, you can check out these upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 experience events.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.