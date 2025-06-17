In 2023, Sega put its Sega Forever program to rest, a service that celebrated iconic and underrated games from the company's past. Despite noble intentions, the iPhone and Android program only had 30 games in its library by the time of their demise. You don't have long to claim them, but there are free games for you to claim as Sega prepares to put the final nail in the coffin.

I'll take any chance to revisit the best Sonic games in Sega's history or duke it out in Streets of Rage. That's what Sega is giving you right now, as there are currently nine free mobile games up for grabs, all of them covering golden Sega eras. Typically, adverts riddle these applications during the action, but it appears that these games are in danger of deletion from the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.

As spotted by Android Authority, it doesn't seem like Sega is notifying players officially that it plans to remove these games. Instead, each of the games listed below displays an in-game pop-up that clarifies "support for this game will be discontinued" at a later date. Luckily, all of them are playable offline. So, here's what you can get:

There's no definitive date as to when Sega plans to delist these games, so don't hesitate to add them to your library. Not all of them are exactly brilliant ports, but the addition of support for many of the best mobile controllers makes up for this.

