Act fast, 50 Sega games are set to vanish from the Nintendo eShop

With Sega Genesis Classics getting delisted from the Nintendo eShop, we’re starting to worry about the future of retro game preservation.

Sega has announced that it is delisting Sega Genesis Classics from the Nintendo Switch, along with a range of its other vintage titles across both PC and console. The company hasn’t given a reason for this mass delisting of its library, but many are worried about its impact on videogame preservation.

The Sega Genesis Classics collection is a bundle of over 50 Genesis games for the Nintendo Switch, including some of the original Sonic games and classic series like Shinobi and Golden Axe. Unlike some other unlucky platforms, the Switch isn’t completely losing access to these games as many of them are available as part of Nintendo Switch Online, but not everyone wants to shell out for the Expansion Pass subscription each month when you could previously get permanent access to all the same titles for $30.

This move to delist the Genesis Classics bundle could also relate to Sega’s announcement from The Game Awards 2023 that it wants to reimagine many of its classic series “for a modern audience”, including Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and Crazy Taxi, which still isn’t playable on the Nintendo Switch. Either way, unless you already own a copy of Sega Genesis Classics, you’ll need the Expansion Pass to play your favorite retro titles on the handheld in the near future.

When is Sega Genesis Classics leaving the Nintendo eShop?

Sega plans to delist the Genesis Classics bundle from the Nintendo eShop on December 6, 2024, at 11:59pm PST. You can read the full FAQ about the process on the Sega website.

