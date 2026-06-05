A new Sega handheld could be in the works, according to a Reddit rumor

The year is 2026, and, according to a rumor posted on Reddit, a new Sega handheld could be on the way. That's a sentence I didn't anticipate writing, given that 2020's Game Gear Micro turned out to be something of a disappointment and we've seen no new handhelds from the brand since then. Still, the rumor is pretty detailed, and while the original poster thinks it points to a "dedicated 2D platform with physical media," we think the description makes it sound more like an affordable Evercade-style device.

The rumor, first spotted by Time Extension, is courtesy of a Reddit post by a user who claims to work for a small electronics manufacturer that has received an RFQ (request for quotation) from a company that has previously licensed Sega hardware, not Sega itself. According to the poster, the pitch specs include a 5-inch OLED display, removable game cartridges, and a low-power ARM processor.

The pitch also reportedly emphasizes the product as a "low-cost gaming device," which, combined with the cartridge factor, makes it sound a lot like the Super Pocket, a top pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds. As for the cartridges, the poster says they look like "low-capacity industrial eMMC modules," which, unlike some components that are skyrocketing in price due to RAM availability, are cheap and widely available.

It's worth stating that this leak is courtesy of a relatively unknown Redditor, so it's worth taking it with more than a pinch of salt right now. Still, you only have to look at Evercade's success over the last few years to see there's precedent for affordable retro-style devices that use old-school cartridges rather than digital downloads. It's also notable that there aren't any Sega cartridges available for Evercade devices, so some are speculating that the Japanese brand is planning to license its own rival handheld.

If true, this'd be the first Sega-licensed handheld since 2020's ill-fated Game Gear Micro, a Japan-exclusive that was so small it made Nintendo's Game Boy Micro look almost monolithic in comparison. We have seen brands turn to these throwback devices before, though, with Nintendo of America's former president, Reggie Fils-Aimé, recently revealing that Nintendo introduced both the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition to boost holiday hardware sales while the Wii U was on "life support."