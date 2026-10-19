Sell Fries codes October 2026

Find the new Sell Fries codes to use for free items and currency in the Roblox game.

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Grab a potato. Peel the potato. Turn it into fries. Then… use these Sell Fries codes for extra in-game items to expand your fast food business and become the best drive-thru in town. You can also invite other players if you really want to get those potatoes peeled quickly.

Start with a small peeler and no extra tools, sell a few packets of fries, and then buy machinery to automate the process. You never know what you'll find in the middle of the potato mountain.

Here are all the new Sell Fries codes:

  • Halloween - 100 candies

For more Roblox codes, check out our list of the best Roblox games here and grab some boosts to help you out.

how to redeem sell fries codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Sell Fries codes?

To redeem these codes in Sell Fries, follow these steps:

  • Open the game in Roblox
  • Before heading into your own game, open the shop menu in the lobby
  • Scroll down to the bottom
  • Copy and paste or type in a code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy free boosts and tokens!

What are Sell Fries codes?

The codes above come from Sell Fries' developer, Pharting. Yes, really. There haven't been too many released so far, but to celebrate the launch of the game, we got two codes that gave us free seasonal rewards. As more codes drop, we'll test them and add them to our guide.

Is there a Sell Fries Discord?

If you're looking for some teammates to help you run your restaurant, you can join the official Sell Fries Discord channel here. Information on the game's updates and fixes also goes live here, and you can have a good chat with other players to get some potato peeling tips.

Expired codes:

  • 2000Members

Check back later to get more Sell Fries codes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.