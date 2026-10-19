Sell Fries codes October 2026

Grab a potato. Peel the potato. Turn it into fries. Then… use these Sell Fries codes for extra in-game items to expand your fast food business and become the best drive-thru in town. You can also invite other players if you really want to get those potatoes peeled quickly.

Start with a small peeler and no extra tools, sell a few packets of fries, and then buy machinery to automate the process. You never know what you'll find in the middle of the potato mountain.

Here are all the new Sell Fries codes:

Halloween - 100 candies

For more Roblox codes, check out our list of the best Roblox games here and grab some boosts to help you out.

How do I redeem Sell Fries codes?

To redeem these codes in Sell Fries, follow these steps:

Open the game in Roblox

Before heading into your own game, open the shop menu in the lobby

Scroll down to the bottom

Copy and paste or type in a code

Hit redeem

Enjoy free boosts and tokens!

What are Sell Fries codes?

The codes above come from Sell Fries' developer, Pharting. Yes, really. There haven't been too many released so far, but to celebrate the launch of the game, we got two codes that gave us free seasonal rewards. As more codes drop, we'll test them and add them to our guide.

Is there a Sell Fries Discord?

If you're looking for some teammates to help you run your restaurant, you can join the official Sell Fries Discord channel here. Information on the game's updates and fixes also goes live here, and you can have a good chat with other players to get some potato peeling tips.

Expired codes:

2000Members

Check back later to get more Sell Fries codes.