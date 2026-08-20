Sell Ores codes August 2026

An alternate life down the mines might be tiring, but if you have Sell Ores codes, you'll probably be just fine. In fact, your boss won't yell at you ever again, because nothing incentivises hard work - and staying awake on the job - like a good old-fashioned helping hand. How wholesome.

Codes net you cash, which you can use for anything from upgrading your drill to snagging a super rare ore, and gems let you skip a lot of the hard part of getting your tunnels to produce riches. Let's go mining!

Here are all the new Sell Ores codes:

PETFUSION - a Devil's Growth Gem

- a Devil's Growth Gem EXPANSION - a Small Growth Gem

- a Small Growth Gem RELEASE - 500 cash

Sell Ores is just one of many Roblox games that you can get freebies in without breaking the bank - just check out our full list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem my Sell Ores codes?

Don't worry - as with many Roblox games, redeeming Sell Ores codes is as easy as riding a bike. That being said, we all had to learn once, so here are some steps to follow:

Launch Sell Ores on Roblox

Open the settings menu by pressing the cog in the upper-right corner of the screen

Scroll down to find the code box and enter it

Find out your freebies via a notification above!

How do I get more Sell Ores codes?

If you're looking for more freebies, we can't blame you. There's good news and bad - we don't know when the next codes will drop, but we do know that once they do, we'll be here waiting for you with a freshly updated list. We're certified code experts and will add the latest rewards to the active section above, as well as check the list for any expired codes, so you're not wasting your time. See you again soon.

Is there a Sell Ores Discord server?

There certainly is. Join it here to be part of a community of players who share tips, ask questions, and are the first to find out the latest news from the coal mines. Plus, you can probably speak to the devs directly, which is always great if you're stuck.