Awaken your persona once again in the Seven Knights Idle Adventure Persona 3 Reload collaboration. Four heroes have traveled from Tartarus to fight alongside your units in this idle game spin-off of the Seven Knights series.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure just celebrated its first anniversary, and now it’s getting a collab with one of the best JRPGs out there, Persona 3 Reload. The Persona 3 characters are no strangers to collaborations, previously appearing across a range of games from Puzzle and Dragons to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and showing up on all sorts of products from Wendy’s meals to sake in the real world.

This SKIA collaboration turns Makoto, Yukari, Mitsuru, and Aegis into playable legendary units for your team, each with their own unique abilities and buffs. You can even recruit the adorable Koromaru as a pet for your squad. You can recruit them via a special Persona 3 rate-up banner, as well as through login rewards during the event. There’s even a special Tartarus-themed dungeon for you to challenge.

When is the Seven Knights Idle Adventure Persona 3 Reload collab?

The Persona 3 event runs from September 9 to September 23, 2024. Make sure to log in every day to make the most of the rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about the Seven Knights Idle Adventure Persona 3 Reload collaboration. If you’re looking for more Atlus in your life, check out our list of all the Persona games on Switch, or learn more about the Persona 5 characters and Persona 4 characters.