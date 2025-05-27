As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Head back into the epic franchise with Seven Knights Re:Birth, available for pre-registration right now so you won’t miss its debut.

Seven Knights Re:Birth 

An iconic franchise is back with a new, rebooted entry – Seven Knights Re:Birth reminds us how good the games in the series are, while updating both gameplay and looks to match today's standards.

You can pre-register right now on the App Store, Google Play, or the Seven Knights website to make sure you secure some goodies at launch. We don't have a global release date just yet, but we assume it's coming soon if we can pre-register now.

If you sign up, you get two legendary heroes at launch – Rachel of the Seven Knights and Ace of the Four Lords – plus ten summon vouchers, a stack of gold, and bundles of items to help you progress. You can also get yourself an in-game pet, too.

Netmarble is at the helm of this remake, known for work on Solo: Leveling Arise and most recently, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. Re:Birth serves as both a successor and a remake of Seven Knights, which launched in October 2015 to critical acclaim across the world. Re:Birth brings back the style of Seven Knights with the same roster of characters, cinematics, and combat systems.

There are plenty of tweaks and enhancements to ensure a fresh new experience, though. Modern gameplay features are brought in, with a general refresh of graphics and performance.

This is one to keep an eye on if you're a fan of some of the best mobile games, gacha games, and even anime games. Netmarble creates some excellent titles, so we're sure this will make an impression on its release.

