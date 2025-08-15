Shadow Labyrinth caused "conflicts" among Pac-Man veterans in early development

Shadow Labyrinth represents a huge turn for the Pac-Man franchise, taking it in a darker direction, 45 years after it first appeared in arcades. While the icon has ventured into numerous genres, Shadow Labyrinth achieved something none of those did; it raised some conflicts among the development team.

I recently spoke with the Metroidvania game's producer, Seigo Aizawa, who claimed that Shadow Labyrinth caused some disagreements with developers who have a history of creating "traditional" Pac-Man games. Aizawa explains that "This game was a completely new genre and a very challenging attempt at the first dark Pac-Man. At first, there were various opinions from within the company, and the development staff who had been making traditional Pac-Man also seemed to have conflicts."

Taking such a beloved franchise in a new, unknown direction is a fair cause for concern from those who usually bring Pac-Man to life in his colorful and light-hearted games, but heading into uncharted territory is what drives innovation and new ideas.

Luckily, those early teething issues soon worked themselves out, as, after pushing through and working on the project, "the understanding and enthusiasm of those around them gradually increased. The development team knows and has protected Pac-Man, so it is a piece that also incorporates Pac-Man's elements."

In my Shadow Labyrinth review, covering the Switch and Switch 2 versions, I gave the action game an 8/10, finding it to offer "a fresh look at a beloved franchise," while also maintaining its roots with segments that "take me right back to that classic Pac-Man action." While there were initial issues, it seems to have been to the benefit of one of 2025's hardest games, as it gives you something new while maintaining Pac-Man's core identity. Everyone's a winner.

My Shadow Labyrinth interview also touches on the Secret Level episode, offering some insight into what came first: the episode or the game? Aizawa also talks about the challenges of creating the game, along with Easter eggs, inspirations, and more, so make sure you check that out to get a deeper understanding of the darker side of Pac-Man.

