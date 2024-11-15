It’s November 15, 2005. Sega releases Shadow the Hedgehog, a controversial spin-off to the mainline Sonic games. It’s a commercial success yet a critical failure. Shadow’s first solo adventure might not have been to the taste of most critics, but in the years since its release, it’s garnered a cult following. Plus, after the launch of Sonic x Shadow Generations, I think it’s high time Sega revisits this gem, preferably in time for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Perhaps I’m a little biased. In my opinion, Shadow is the best Sonic character and his solo adventure is one of my favorite Sonic games, even 19 years after its release. Sure, I’m likely in the minority regarding the game (though I’m sure we can all agree that Shadow rules as a character), but Sega is clearly keen to give him more time in the spotlight. His solo journey in the recent Sonic x Shadow Generations is perhaps the game’s biggest highlight, getting a good reception from fans and critics alike.

Furthermore, if Sonic Team is happy to bring back arguably the worst Sonic game, Sonic 06, it should be extra willing to bring Shadow the Hedgehog back, guns ‘and all. Though the addition of firearms is one of the main issues critics had with the game, for me, it’s great – Sonic with guns is the game I needed as a kid, and a remake of it is what I need as an adult.

For those who are unfamiliar with Shadow the Hedgehog, you play as the titular character during an alien invasion. At its heart, it’s still a platform game, challenging you to traverse various levels across Westopolis. However, unlike other entries in the franchise, it takes a non-linear approach with combat that revolves around different weapons, making Shadow the Hedgehog feel more like an action game than the Sonic titles that came before it.

The chances of me seeing Shadow the Hedgehog on the Nintendo Switch 2 are slim to none, but I like to be optimistic, and maybe the upcoming movie has me extra keen for some Shadow shenanigans. Still, I guess playing Generations will do for now, and perhaps I can show my love for The Ultimate Lifeform by getting some Sonic figures.