Despite the growing capacities of newer devices like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Apple's iPhone 17 line, you can never have enough storage. Sharge, a Hong Kong company, also agrees, as it's about to launch a Kickstarter campaign later this month featuring a magnetic SSD (Solid State Drive) that can attach itself to plenty of devices. The Sharge Disk Pro offers up to 4TB of storage to play with, but that's not all it has going for it.

On its Kickstarter page, Sharge makes mention of how the Disk Pro can magnetically attach to a range of devices with MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility. There are five ports, ranging from USB-C to HDMI, making it very easy to connect a power source to a device. There's also a cooling fan, protecting both the Disk Pro and whatever it's connected to from overheating, which makes it an ideal accessory for the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones.

One curious image on the Kickstarter page has the Disk Pro connected to a Nintendo Switch 2, despite the console not supporting external storage drives. This may be an error, so we've reached out to Sharge regardless to check if this is the case, as the Disk Pro could be used to output the console to a TV thanks to its HDMI port.

With a September 23 launch, we're keen to get our hands on the Sharge Disk Pro to see just how it works and how much it costs. External storage products are nothing new - you can buy very small hard drives that slip into your pocket, as well as USB thumb drives that can store as much as 1TB of info. However, the Disk Pro looks like a step up from those options thanks to its cooling capabilities, 4TB of storage, and multi-purpose nature.

As devices like the iPhone 17 get more sophisticated with their cameras and chips, it means more videos and images take up more storage, leaving less room for the top picks from our guide to the best Apple Arcade games. Despite Apple offering storage options for its iCloud service, sometimes you want something to store your precious content in a tangible form, making the Disk Pro a tempting accessory. There's also the factor of connecting it to gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED, expanding it to store even more of the best Steam Deck games.

While we wait for the Sharge Disk Pro Kickstarter campaign to kick off, check out our best Steam Deck alternatives guide for some fresh gaming hardware. Alternatively, if you prefer a more mobile device with plenty of screen space, take a look at our list of the best gaming tablets.