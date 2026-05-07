Shells codes May 2026

If you love digging games as much as we do, the fun can be amplified with Shells codes. You'll never hit a wall as long as you have an arsenal of freebies - just make sure you're practicing your QTEs. This game has great lore, fun quests, and even boating across the seas - but you'll have to be good at digging in order to experience the fun.

Codes offer a number of fun and rare items, including pearls and lucky rolls to help you get great traits and charms, which will boost your luck, dig speed, or your maximum carry weight. Let's get into it.

Here are all the new Shells codes:

CHARMSFIXED - 1k pearls

LOTUSBLOSSOM - two tide charms, a colossus charm, five starfish charms, 5k pearls, and five lucky rolls

UPDATE1HOTFIXESANDBALANCES - 1.5k pearls

Shells is just one of a ton of cool Roblox games that offer freebies in the form of Roblox codes, so make sure you're redeeming everything you can.

How do I redeem my Shells codes?

Redeeming Shells codes is mostly straightforward, but there's a level requirement, as well as a small extra step before you even open the game. Follow the steps below.

Join the A Shell Game community group on Roblox

Launch Shells in Roblox

Reach level ten in the game

Click settings and scroll all the way to the bottom

Input your code and hit enter on your keyboard

Check out what rewards you've redeemed

How do I get more Shells codes?

Though the developer doesn't have a specific drop schedule for Shells codes, we guess that they'll release when the game hits a milestone, such as a certain number of players or likes, or when there's a real-life holiday period. You can look for yourself via the game's social media channels, but if you ask us, there's an easier way. Just bookmark this page and leave it to us, as we check for codes regularly, updating our list with new ones, and making sure you know which have expired so you don't waste your time.

Is there a Shells Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat with other players about the game, share art and screenshots of your crab decorations, and participate in community events like giveaways and polls. The developer of the game also drops in and provides updates on the game's future, so if you want to stay in the know, we recommend joining.

Expired codes:

FEELINGNICE1KPEARLS

1THOUSANDLIKESALREADY

1500GROUPMEMBERSWOW

1kPearls!!

LUCKY1000

ONLYFASTESTGETTHISCODE

Release

That's all the Shells codes you can get for now, but come back soon for more!