Shibuya codes November 2026

You've seen Jujutsu Kaisen (probably), so you know what it takes to win a fight, which is why you're here searching for Shibuya codes. We like to be helpful, so make sure you grab all the freebies you can; it's mighty hard being a sorcerer without allies.

We have to give Shibuya its props, as it takes place more than 1,000 years after the events of the anime and manga, giving you a new story to experience. Oh, and let's not forget all of the awesome abilities you can get.

Here are all the new Shibuya codes:

3000likes - 15 face rerolls, 15 CT rerolls, 30 clan rerolls, and 15 race rerolls

- 15 face rerolls, 15 CT rerolls, 30 clan rerolls, and 15 race rerolls clancompensation - ten clan rerolls

- ten clan rerolls 2500likes - one name change token, 15 clan rerolls, 30 cursed technique rolls, and 15 race rerolls

- one name change token, 15 clan rerolls, 30 cursed technique rolls, and 15 race rerolls sorryforlag - three locked cursed technique rerolls

- three locked cursed technique rerolls publictesting - on locked clan reroll

You can snag freebies for other Roblox games, too, so make sure you check out our other guides.

How do I redeem Shibuya codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Open Shibuya on Roblox

Select slots

Tap customize

Hit redeem code

Enter your code

Press redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Shibuya codes?

These codes are one of the best ways to get clan rerolls, cursed technique rerolls, and race rerolls, all of which come together to help you get the build you want. Milestones are when you tend to see fresh freebies, though they can also appear for events and updates, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in when you can to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Shibuya Discord?

Like many games, Shibuya has an official Discord server you can join, and it's full of Jujutsu Kaisen fans who are itching to talk about their favorite anime. However, it's just as good if you only want to know about the latest news and updates.

How do I get more Shibuya codes?

Visiting us is the best way to get new codes, as we often search for them and compile every freebie here in one place. However, if you prefer to do things for yourself, you can check the game's Discord and social media channels.

That's all of the new Shibuya codes. Come back soon to avoid missing the next freebie.