Shigaku codes September 2026

You can redeem rerolls with new Shigaku codes in Roblox, which are both free and easy to use, once you know how to.

Shigaku codes - Roblox player stands in the classroom
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If you've ever wanted to enter your own slice of life anime, boy do I have the Roblox game for you. Shigaku codes will also add to the experience, so not only will you be a highschooler in Japan, but a rich one, too, able to change your face, equipment, and fighting abilities at will. Oh yeah, did I mention that there's fighting?

Codes get you rerolls, which are what you need for basically anything in this game. New hair? Rerolls. New surname? Rerolls. You're going to be able to get whatever you need now, so just kick back and enjoy your roleplaying experience.

Here are all the new Shigaku codes:

  • SORRY4DELAYTHATSONUS - 25 rerolls
  • MOREMOREMORE - 25 rerolls
  • MYBADFIXESOTW - 25 rerolls
  • 1KLIKESANDDELAYSORRY - 25 rerolls
  • RELEASETHANKYOU - 25 rerolls

Shigaku codes are great, but you can use our lists to pick up more Roblox codes in all your other favorite Roblox games, as well, so go now.

How do I redeem my Shigaku codes?

While it's fairly easy to redeem the codes, there is a sneaky extra step you have to take first. Check it out below:

Shigaku codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics filled in where the code goes

How do I get more Shigaku codes?

Codes, and how often they come out, are up to the developer, (私学 ) Shigaku, who's quite hard to read. However, you can expect that they'll often come out after the game updates or hits a milestone with likes or visits. If you check back here regularly, you'll be able to see all the latest codes, plus we'll remove expired ones so you're not wasting your time.

Is there a Shigaku Discord server?

There sure is, and you can join here to talk to your RP friends in the flesh, organizing sessions and plotting storylines. Alongside that, you can get all the new updates about the game pinged straight to you, and chat to the devs to suggest features and ask them questions. The server's growing every day, so don't miss out.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.