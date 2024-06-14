Go psychosocial for Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and Slipknot collab

If you’re a fan of spooky visuals, unapologetically aggressive music, and the undeniable comfort of a boiler suit, then you’ll have no doubt heard of a little band called Slipknot. The nine-piece from Iowa has been making a name for themselves in the gaming community for a hot minute, and most recently revealed a Slipknot Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance collaboration in a new promo video from developer Atlus.

With a Dead By Daylight collab that recently showcased their infamous masks in all their gory glory, it’s no surprise that the nu-metal legends are dipping their blood-spattered fingers into even more videogame pies. In the final promotional video for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, members M. Shawn Crahan (better known as Clown) and newest drummer Eloy Casagrande discussed how Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance inspired their most recent stage masks.

The creepy casts are based on the demons Loup-Garou, Daemon, and Gurulu from Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and Clown and Eloy explain how their sculpted masks pay homage to the ancient battle between angels and demons in Atlus’ newest RPG. When it comes to Slipknot, the creepier the better, and SMT V is a perfect representation of their otherworldly stage personas.

With Vengeance being a bigger and better version of the original SMT V, the RPG from the developer behind the hugely popular Persona games offers up a new story path, different areas to explore, as well as gorgeous visuals and new music. Whether that means a Slipknot tie-in song or not, we don’t know. But even if we don’t get one, we can still see a huge battle between angels and demons playing out to Duality looking and sounding pretty damn cool.

Lucky fans in the US can celebrate this weird and whacky collab with a sweepstake competition to win one of the masks in the video, signed by Clown, Eloy, and New Guy, and if you want an extra shot at them, you can join the Godhood Guild for a bonus entry.

If you’re after even more freaky deaky gaming experiences, check out our picks for the best horror games available on mobile and Switch, and if you want to grab some extra bloodpoints, we’ve also got plenty of Dead by Daylight codes up for grabs, too. If you want to check out other games from Atlus, we have a full list of Persona 5 characters and Persona 4 characters for you to brush up your knowledge.