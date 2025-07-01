Fans of JRPGs will know how beloved Persona is, if they haven't played it already and seen what the fuss is about. Metaphor: ReFantazio is another excellent role-playing game from the incredible Atlus, but you may not have given this much darker sibling of Persona a try. Fortunately, now's your opportunity, as Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is now at a historically low price, giving you the prime time to fight in a war between angels and demons.

Like many of the best RPGs, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance combines exhilarating combat with a tantalizing narrative, with beautiful visuals as the icing on the JRPG cake. After putting it on the back burner to play other Steam Deck games, SMTV ended up being one of my favorite games on the console, and it's criminally underrated after a year of brilliant role-playing games.

In typical Persona fashion, you play as a school student who is abruptly pulled into a larger-than-life narrative. On one side is your average, modern-day Tokyo you've come to know and love, but on the other side is Da'at - a post-apocalyptic landscape where an ongoing war between angels and demons, with a power vacuum heightening tensions after Lucifer has killed The Creator.

Much like the best Persona games, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance showcases Atlus' passion and talent for creating a magical world that remains interpersonal, alongside excellent combat that puts the best action games to shame. Characters are believable and great to watch, while the battles give you a mix of strategy and flair that few turn-based games can offer.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is an updated version of one of the best JRPGs, offering visual upgrades alongside an entirely new storyline. As such, this is the best version of the game, and it runs beautifully on the Steam Deck and other handheld consoles. If you're looking to dive into a tantalizing RPG, you can grab the game for just $26.99 at Fanatical, the lowest price it's ever been.

Even if you've got a PC or the best Steam Deck alternatives, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance isn't an RPG you should miss out on. However, if you're looking for something a little more action-packed, our best FPS games list has plenty of immersive and bombastic adventures to enjoy.