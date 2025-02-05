It seems like I’m constantly praising ATLUS right now, but there’s a good reason for that. Persona 5 is a modern classic for RPG fans to enjoy, while the recent release of the fantasy Metaphor: ReFantazio is my Game of the Year for 2024. It’s no surprise that surrounding the hype of these games, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance went under the radar, and it really shouldn’t. Best of all, you can pick it up on Switch at a huge discount right now.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (which I’m going to call SMTV for brevity) is one of the best JRPGs I’ve had the luxury of playing. There’s no better way to experience it than on the best handheld console, the Nintendo Switch – so it’s lucky that that’s the version on sale. The ability to play a lengthy role-playing game on the go is a great experience, and SMTV should be your next game to play.

For those unaware of one of my favorite Switch games, SMTV Vengeance is the definitive version of the game, updated for current-gen consoles and introducing new additions to make fans return to the world. Think of it like a Persona 5 Royal situation – the same excellent RPG but with more content than before. In it, you play as a high school student dragged into an ongoing conflict against Angels and Demons after Lucifer killed the Creator, leaving the reigns of who will recreate the world open.

ATLUS’ stylish turn-based combat makes SMTV Vengeance fun as heck, offering intense gameplay that rivals many of the best action games. However, unlike Persona or Metaphor, SMTV Vengeance is better described as one of the best games like Pokémon, as you’ll be capturing, fusing, and raising demons for battle, instead of getting your hands dirty yourself.

Don’t just take my word for it, as Nathan Ellingsworth’s Shin Megami Tensei V review calls it a “sinister, magnificent, and deeply satisfying new contender for the best RPG on Switch”, giving the game an impressive 9/10. While this review was for the original version of the Switch RPG, the updated version, Vengeance, is equally (if not more) exciting than the 2021 SMTV.

Right now, you can grab Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for just $24.99 on Amazon (you need to change the seller to Amazon’s official listing), a huge 58% saving off the usual price, and it’s also a great price in the UK with Amazon, at just £26.95 instead of the typical RRP. It’s an offer you shouldn’t miss out on, and who doesn’t like a great RPG to start the year off?

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to buy Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, this discount should be a great opportunity for you. At least you should beat it by the time the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives, and thanks to backward compatibility, you can also make your Switch 2 pre-orders knowing you can continue your SMTV playthrough on the upcoming console.