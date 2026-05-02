Shinobi Way codes May 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Shinobi Way codes for free spins to progress your ninja training.

Shinobi Way codes: A Roblox character with spiky black hair and a blue open jacket with a PT logo on their chest
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Mastering jutsus is difficult, which is where our Shinobi Way codes come in. These codes can get you useful boosts and spins for free, giving you more time and resources to spend on improving your fighting skills and challenging bosses.

We look for new Shinobi Way codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back again the next time you need a top-up.

Here are all the new Shinobi Way codes:

  • 5KLIKES - ten spins (new!)
  • 500LIKES - five spins

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Shinobi Way codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Shinobi Way codes?

Redeeming Shinobi Way codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Shinobi Way in Roblox
  • Join the game's Roblox group
  • Tap the bird icon at the top of the screen
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Shinobi Way codes?

Shinobi Way codes are special passwords from the developer, Ouro Games, that give you useful boosts like free spins in-game. These codes coincide with major game updates and social milestones, so make sure to share the game with your friends for more freebies.

Shinobi Way codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Shinobi Way Discord server?

Yes, there is a Shinobi Way Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, enter giveaways, and make suggestions for new features.

How do I get more Shinobi Way codes?

The best way to get more Shinobi Way codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, so you can focus on honing your ninja skills. You can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group if you have time.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Shinobi Way codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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