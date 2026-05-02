Shinobi Way codes May 2026

Mastering jutsus is difficult, which is where our Shinobi Way codes come in. These codes can get you useful boosts and spins for free, giving you more time and resources to spend on improving your fighting skills and challenging bosses.

We look for new Shinobi Way codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back again the next time you need a top-up.

Here are all the new Shinobi Way codes:

5KLIKES - ten spins (new!)

500LIKES - five spins

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Shinobi Way codes?

Redeeming Shinobi Way codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Open Shinobi Way in Roblox

Join the game's Roblox group

Tap the bird icon at the top of the screen

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Shinobi Way codes?

Shinobi Way codes are special passwords from the developer, Ouro Games, that give you useful boosts like free spins in-game. These codes coincide with major game updates and social milestones, so make sure to share the game with your friends for more freebies.

Is there a Shinobi Way Discord server?

Yes, there is a Shinobi Way Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, enter giveaways, and make suggestions for new features.

How do I get more Shinobi Way codes?

The best way to get more Shinobi Way codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, so you can focus on honing your ninja skills. You can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group if you have time.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Shinobi Way codes.