Shoot a Plane codes January 2026

While most Roblox experiences are concerned with mastering abilities or stealing fruits from your friends, this game keeps it simple. Yes, all you need to do is keep attacking those planes. Our list of Shoot a Plane codes can make your grind for better missiles and useful items easier, so don't go anywhere.

That's because these rewards mostly arm you with heaps of cash, and that's never a bad thing. However, more goodies could appear in future updates. But enough about that, keep scrolling for the latest treats.

Shoot a Plane codes

Here are all the active Shoot a Plane codes:

WEARESORRY - 7k cash (new!)

- 7k cash (new!) NEWYEAR - 7k cash (new!)

How do I redeem Shoot a Plane codes?

Shoot a Plane doesn't make it too clear how to redeem codes in-game. However, we can steer you in the right direction. Here's what you need to know.

Launch Shoot a Plane in Roblox

Tap the 'codes' button to the left of the screen

Enter your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Shoot a Plane codes?

Not sure how to get more Shoot a Plane codes? The easiest way to get more rewards is by bookmarking this page, sharing it with your friends, and checking back in with us. While new codes can be hard to come by, we're always on the lookout for them. If the devs reveal a fresh gift, you'll be able to find it here.

Is there a Shoot a Plane Discord server?

Yes, there is a Shoot a Plane Discord server. You can join this community to talk about the game and share tips with other players. It's also a good spot to catch any discussions about new content coming to Roblox.

Use this Shoot a Plane Discord link

Accept the Discord server invitation

You're now part of the Shoot a Plane server

Why are my Shoot a Plane codes not working?

If your Shoot a Plane code isn't working, copy and paste your chosen code from the list above. If the code still doesn't work, the code might have expired.