Shoot For Eggs codes October 2026

Use our Shoot For Eggs codes for some extra cash boosts to help you upgrade your weapons and collect more pets. Eggs are easy to shoot, thanks to their lack of limbs, but some are harder to crack than others, so you'll need these upgrades to grab the latest trending pet for your lot.

We look for new Shoot For Eggs codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need a luck boost.

Here are all the new Shoot For Eggs codes:

EGG34 - 500 cash (new!)

- 500 cash (new!) SHINY69 - x2 luck for five minutes (new!)

For even more freebies in the best Roblox games, visit our list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Shoot For Eggs codes?

Redeeming Shoot For Eggs codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Shoot For Eggs in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll all the way to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a 67 egg in Shoot For Eggs?

You can get an OP 67 egg without spending any money in Shoot For Eggs if you follow this very simple set of instructions:

Join the Eggs are the coolest thing ever! Roblox group

Open Shoot For Eggs

Find the present box near the Gun shop

Walk up to it and hit Join

You should now have a 67 egg!

Is there a Shoot For Eggs Discord server?

Yes, there is a Shoot For Eggs Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest updates, take part in giveaways, and flex your best eggs.

How do I get more Shoot For Eggs codes?

The best way to get more Shoot For Eggs codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Unlike in other Roblox games, the Shoot For Eggs devs give out codes every ten minutes in the in-game chat, so it can be hard to keep track of any that you've missed, or which ones have expired already. That's where we come in - we're dedicated to keeping our list up to date and accurate for your convenience.

Expired codes:

BOOM28

RAINBOW86

LUCKY45

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Shoot For Eggs codes.