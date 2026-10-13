Shoot For Eggs codes October 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Shoot For Eggs codes for free cash and luck to grow your pet collection.

Shoot For Eggs codes: A yellow Roblox man in a crown and black PT shirt standing in front of many pets
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Shoot For Eggs codes for some extra cash boosts to help you upgrade your weapons and collect more pets. Eggs are easy to shoot, thanks to their lack of limbs, but some are harder to crack than others, so you'll need these upgrades to grab the latest trending pet for your lot.

We look for new Shoot For Eggs codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need a luck boost.

Here are all the new Shoot For Eggs codes:

  • EGG34 - 500 cash (new!)
  • SHINY69 - x2 luck for five minutes (new!)

For even more freebies in the best Roblox games, visit our list of Roblox codes.

Shoot For Eggs codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Shoot For Eggs codes?

Redeeming Shoot For Eggs codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Shoot For Eggs in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll all the way to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a 67 egg in Shoot For Eggs?

You can get an OP 67 egg without spending any money in Shoot For Eggs if you follow this very simple set of instructions:

Shoot For Eggs codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Shoot For Eggs Discord server?

Yes, there is a Shoot For Eggs Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest updates, take part in giveaways, and flex your best eggs.

How do I get more Shoot For Eggs codes?

The best way to get more Shoot For Eggs codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Unlike in other Roblox games, the Shoot For Eggs devs give out codes every ten minutes in the in-game chat, so it can be hard to keep track of any that you've missed, or which ones have expired already. That's where we come in - we're dedicated to keeping our list up to date and accurate for your convenience.

Expired codes:

  • BOOM28
  • RAINBOW86
  • LUCKY45

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Shoot For Eggs codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.