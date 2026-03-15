Shovel It codes March 2026

Global warming may be making the chances of IRL snow increasingly rare, but with Shovel It codes, you can live out your youth in a winter wonderland, whatever the season. The thing I like most about the game is all the cool items you can find buried under the snow, and slowly getting more sparkly shovels.

Codes can get you a number of goodies, including luck and power boosts to find rarer items. They can also net you lost relic spins for the ultra-rare treasure.

Here are all the new Shovel It codes:

SECONDUPDATE - five minutes of double luck and a lost relic spin

BUGFIXES2 - a lost relic spin

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3 - two minutes of double power

Shovel It is only one of many Roblox games that you can redeem Roblox codes for, so make sure you grab freebies while you can.

How do I redeem my Shovel It codes?

Redeeming Shovel It codes is mostly straightforward, but requires an extra step, so check out how to do it below:

Join the Snow Game community group

Launch Shovel It on Roblox

Hit the settings cog in the top right of the screen

Enter the code and hit 'redeem'

At the top of the page, see what freebies you got

If you're struggling to get the codes to work, make sure you're part of the community group first. Then, check you've copied them exactly as you can see them above, with no extra space before or after - this sometimes happens when you cut and paste. If you're not having any luck, the code may have expired. We'll do our best to make sure this doesn't happen, though, by regularly updating our list.

How do I get more Shovel It codes?

Unfortunately, there isn't a consistent drop schedule for codes, so it's hard to say when the developer will release new ones. However, it's a safe bet to assume that when an update comes out, codes may follow as the developer marks the occasion. You can leave it up to us to stay up-to-date on codes, though, so just bookmark this page and return to it, and we'll do all the hard work for you.

Is there a Shovel It Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to get updates and community announcements directly from the developer, and you can also chat with other players in voice or text channels. Plus, send in fan art, participate in giveaways, and ask questions if you're stumped.

Expired codes:

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2

BUGFIXES

FIRSTUPDATE

Now that you have all the Shovel It codes, you can start clearing the roads. Check back in again soon for the latest!