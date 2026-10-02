Shuffle an Egg codes October 2026

Welcome to the magic show. Except, instead of eggs, you'll find Shuffle an Egg codes under my moving cups. Yes, that's right - step right up to reveal some essential freebies for your zoo, mastering your very own moving cups strategy as you go. Combining magic and creature collecting is an interesting concept for a game, we've got to say.

Codes are good for cash and eggs, both of which are essential for a happy and thriving zoo, including both visitors and the animals themselves. Plus, money generates more money here, so this is a classic case of "smile as number go up". We're happy for you.

Here are all the new Shuffle an Egg codes:

RELEASE - 150k cash and a T-rex egg

You've redeemed Shuffle An Egg Roblox codes, but make sure to grab freebies in all your other favorite Roblox games, too.

How do I redeem my Shuffle an Egg codes?

Redeeming Shuffle an Egg codes is an easier process than keeping track of the cup with an egg in it. Here's exactly how to do it:

Launch Shuffle an Egg on Roblox

Open the shop menu on the right

Head to the codes tab along the top of the menu

Enter your code in the box and hit 'verify'

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Shuffle an Egg codes?

While it's completely up to the developer to release more codes, the good news is that as soon as they do, you'll be the first to know - all you have to do is check back in here, as we're always on the hunt for new freebies. Like a zookeeper tracking moving cups, we'll unveil the latest codes for you soon enough.

Is there a Shuffle an Egg Discord server?

The developer of Shuffle an Egg has a Discord server, which you can join here, but it's primarily for another game. Unfortunately, until the dev restructures the server, you won't find much Shuffle an Egg news, but you will find some like-minded Roblox players, and maybe it'll convince you to take up a new game.