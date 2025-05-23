Danganronpa creator brings new genre-breaking adventure game to Nintendo Switch

Shuten Order pre-orders are now open, so if you're keen to see what the creative genius behind the Danganronpa series is up to, the time has finally come. Shuten Order blends numerous different genres, with five separate systems packed into a single game, including stealth, horror, action, and a multi-perspective visual novel to really engage with the type of narrative only someone like Kodaka can come up with.

The Shuten Order is an eerie religious group with a cult-like following, working toward the end of humanity until, on one fateful day, the Founder is murdered. You play as protagonist Rei Shimobe, except you're not quite yourself. What you are, in fact, is a resurrection of the Founder housed in a temporary body with no memory of your untimely demise. We're already scraping a chalk outline out in our list of the best mystery games for this one, because poor old Rei only has four days to figure out what happened. Rei's resurrection is incomplete, and to achieve a true comeback, he needs to find and kill his murderer within his four days of borrowed life to overcome 'God's trial'. Just your standard long weekend.

There are five suspects in the Founder's murder case, and depending on who you choose to place blame on, the game style will shift accordingly. If you point the finger at the drug-addled Minister of Justice, Shuten Order will diverge into an all-out murder mystery, or if the Minister of Health seems particularly guilty to you, then the game will become a puzzle-filled maze that you must claw your way out of.

The Minister of Science turns Shuten Order into a visual novel with several different PoV's, meaning you have to piece together multiple chronological routes, and if you get swept up with the Minister of Education, you're in for a romantic – and poison-filled – treat. Or, you can flex your old Metal Gear muscles with the Minister of Security and take on a stealth-action-horror blend to survive the advances of a shambling killer.

We'd expect nothing less from the creator of Danganronpa, and we're already looking forward to getting our magnifying glasses out and sorting through heaps of evidence. When in doubt, don't trust anyone! Unless it's us, when we tell you that it's well worth signing up for Shuten Order pre-orders before the release date on September 5, 2025, because you can get your hands on a Tookyo Games original digital novel, set five years before the events of the main game as a bonus.

