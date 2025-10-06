Silent Hill 2 is one of the best horror games of all time, and Bloober Team did a remarkable job with the 2024 remake - the only issue is that it's exclusive to the PlayStation 5 on consoles. However, that changes this week, as the exclusivity deal comes to an end on October 8, exactly one year after Konami released the game. So, what does this mean? If you ask me, it seems likely that a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Silent Hill 2 is imminent, along with an Xbox release.

For a year now, I've longed for a Silent Hill 2 Switch port, and the arrival of the new hardware makes it more feasible than ever after October 8. The absence of Silent Hill Switch games is mind-boggling, as games like Resident Evil work just fine on Nintendo's systems, and knowing that the new Resident Evil game, Requiem, is a day-one release on the Switch 2 indicates that the console is more than capable of running SH2.

On Reddit, user PracticalSubstance99 created a thread, sharing that the Silent Hill 2 remake's page on Bloober Team's website looks different. To be more specific, the art for the game appears to have space for two more platform slots, which could indicate that an announcement for Switch 2 and Xbox ports is imminent. In fact, it's possible that as soon as the exclusivity ends on October 8, Konami and Bloober will announce the additional platforms.

If you're not familiar with this horror masterpiece, you step into the shoes of James Sunderland, a man on a mission to find his wife in the strange town of Silent Hill - the fact that she's been dead for several years should tell you that something's not right. It's psychological horror at its finest, boasting memorable enemies like Pyramid Head, and a story that leaves you questioning things.

Another reason that I'm hopeful for a Silent Hill 2 Switch announcement is the recent release of Silent Hill f, which I'd also love to play on the hybrid console. Who knows, perhaps I'll get really lucky and Konami will announce a port before the end of the year. We also know that a remake is in the works for the first Silent Hill, and it's possible that it'll end up on our new Switch games list one day - three Silent Hill adventures on the Nintendo Switch 2? A girl can dream. In fact, you might say that in my restless dreams, I see those games.

Even if it turns out that the rumors are true and Silent Hill 2 is coming to Nintendo's hardware, it might not be an immediate release. Luckily, there is already a terrific Bloober game on the Switch 2, and if you take a look at my Cronos: The New Dawn review, you'll see why I consider it to be "an excellent addition to the survival horror genre." You should also check out our guide to the best indie horror games; it's full of gems that you might not even know about - perfect for spooky season.