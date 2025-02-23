In my restless dreams, I see that game on the Nintendo Switch 2, Silent Hill. Yes, I know that quote is from Silent Hill 2, but it’s accurate, for I dream of seeing it on Nintendo’s next console, and its continued absence from the Switch library makes me restless.

We all know Silent Hill is one of the best horror games of all time. It’s a godfather of the genre, the don of psychological horror, and it boasts some fantastic sequels that also deserve a place on the current console; the fact that we didn’t get a Silent Hill 2 Switch port still hurts – that remake is the best horror experience I’ve had for years. I have a new lease of hope, however.

The first Silent Hill game is officially 26 years old today. That’s more than a quarter of a century, and surely that merits some sort of celebration in the form of Silent Hill Switch games, perhaps? Last year’s remake propelled the franchise back into the spotlight, proving to be a huge success for Bloober Team and Konami, with the latter revealing that Silent Hill 2 hit two million sales in January 2025.

In that same financial report, Konami confirmed that it “will continue to produce completely new titles” for the Silent Hill series – I’d like to raise my hand and recommend you give Harry Mason’s 1999 ordeal the same beauty treatment as James Sutherland’s, though I certainly won’t complain if Silent Hill 3 and Heather are next on the remake list. Capcom and the Resident Evil games show how much it can pay off to spruce up older titles, something Konami now understands firsthand.

But why should Silent Hill come to the Nintendo Switch 2, specifically? Besides the fact that it’s such an important game for many people, serving as an introduction to true horror for many back in the late 90s and early 00s, a reimagining of the game Silent Hill: Shattered Memories is on the Nintendo Wii and it’s time to bring that forward to even more players, to people who were still in diapers when the first Silent Hill released. Shattered Memories also happens to be one of the best PSP games, so you already know that it’ll be a joy to play on modern portable hardware, and could make it onto our list of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Silent Hill’s popularity never really waned; the quality of the games did a bit, though. As much as I like Homecoming, objectively speaking, it’s not that great, and the 2008 entry represents a low point for the series that it struggled to come back from. However, Konami is clearly embracing its terrifying child once more, so you don’t have to rely on zombie games and indie horror games alone anymore for most platforms, and with Silent Hill’s 26th birthday, I hope that’ll be the case for Switch 2 players, too.