Love and Deepspace may have competition with a new sexy escapade game offering more handheld hunks

A new ‘love adventure’ game is on the way, called Silent Whispers, and we’re very excited.

silent whispers announcement - a dishy blonde man in front of fireworks
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Silent Whispers 
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It's always a good day when a good-looking face (or three) crosses my screen, especially when it's animated and in a game I can download for free. Newly announced Silent Whispers introduces three stunning suitors that we can meet when the game releases.

First up, there's Theron. He's giving Rhysand vibes (if you know, you know), with black hair, green eyes, a bit of a tan, and plenty of muscle, of course. He rides a motorbike and wears the appropriate leather outfits. Then, we've got Valen, the cute option, with light pink hair, light blue eyes, and an innocence about him.

For me, though, I'll be gunning for Alarik. Silver hair, dark eyes, and a dark wardrobe - wait, this seems familiar… he's basically a copy of Sylus from Love and Deepspace, and I'm willing to bet money that Alarik is voiced by Genshin Impact Wriothesley's VA, Joe Zieja, but currently it's not confirmed. You can call me a silly wishful biscuit if it isn't him.

Project Whispers is a 'love adventure' game by Archosaur Games, which uses Unreal Engine 5 to immerse you in a modern, slick, and fun-looking world. It'll be free-to-play, releasing on iOS, Android, and PC. While we're yet to learn a lot about the story, the trailer shows off fast cars and bikes, and we know it features a time loop narrative and a fight to survive alongside these three dashing fellows. You can watch a tantalizing trailer right now, but beware, you will get 'Counting Stars' by OneRepublic stuck in your head.

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You can pre-register on the official Project Silent Whispers site here and sign up to get news as the game progresses. What we do know is that Hampton Fancher, screenwriter of Blade Runner, is on board as World Concept Framework writer, showing that this game is taking itself seriously and likely has some robust lore behind it.

This is definitely on our list of upcoming mobile games we're excited for, and will surely add to our playtime of otome games in the future. Spotify, play 'Sexy Boy' by Air… and then 'Counting Stars'.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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