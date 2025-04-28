Sink your teeth into this sexy vampire gacha game’s pre-registration rewards

It’s a good day to be a fan of games, gothic literature, and vampires, because Silver and Blood pre-registration is now open for you to get in on the vampy action. We’re eagerly awaiting more information about the game, but here’s what we know so far.

Tabbed as a ‘gothic vampire RPG’, Silver and Blood is an upcoming gacha game by Vizta Games that’s coming to iOS and Android soon. You can pre-register on the official site here or through the App Store and Google Play.

By pre-registering, you make sure you get plenty of in-game cash, the SR character Jestel, and a pile of helpful materials. If the game hits ten million registrations, we all get a free SSR character, Hati, too.

The first trailer for the game features Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, Keith Silverstein, as the main voice actor. If that doesn’t tell you the game’s going to be good, I don’t know what will. There’s also Genshin’s Ayato, Chris Hackney, on board, too.

In it, the name ‘Dracula’ gets tossed about, as well as themes of resurrection and using new vessels to continue living. Gothic sci-fi story, here we come! It appears that the vampires are known as the Bloodbore, and are part of three sects – the Moonblessed, the Alliance, and a third yet-to-be-named faction.

Characters named so far include the aforementioned Hati and Jestel, along with Empousa Bathory and Noah Nevernight. The last two got introductions on the game’s social media, pinning them as AoE DPS characters. The art style is reminiscent of Reverse: 1999 and features plenty of male characters alongside the classic female body types we see in many gacha games. Who knows, maybe this will be the game to have a 1:1 (or thereabouts) ratio of character gender?

Let’s hope it doesn’t suck, eh? Or maybe let’s hope it does – it depends on how much you like vampires, I guess. Leave the garlic behind and get stuck into Silver and Blood as soon as it releases.

