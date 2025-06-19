As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Iconic artist Milet sings the theme song for Silver and Blood

Silver and Blood, the gothic, vampy gacha, is shaping up to be a good one with singer Milet and composer Yasunori Nishiki on board for the soundtrack.

silver and blood soundtrack - artwork showing a male character in the game
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Silver and Blood 

Vampires. Everyone loves them, including us, and we're excited to share more news about the upcoming game, Silver and Blood. It's an RPG with dark, gothic themes and an appropriate soundtrack to match.

In fact, the theme song of the game is a single called 'Broken', performed by Japanese pop artist Milet. We highly recommend giving her a listen if you haven't before, as her songs span quite a few different genres. The song isn't out just yet, but we're excited to hear it when it debuts.

Silver and Blood's composer is Yasunori Nishiki, known for work on Final Fantasy, Octopath Traveler, and Azur Lane soundtracks, along with directing Genshin Impact's Melodies of an Endless Journey concert. Safe to say, the soundtrack is sure to be a banger. You can see an interview below where he talks about his creative process.

If you're intrigued by this game, as we are, you can pre-register ahead of Silver and Blood's beta test, opening on June 26. The game already has over six million pre-registrations, securing you plenty of rewards, including pulls, in-game currency, and the SSR character Hati.

YouTube Thumbnail

For you gacha game fans, we have the new Genshin Impact codes, Wuthering Waves codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes right here. You can also check out our Etheria Restart preview and Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preview to see if you want to start a new game.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.