Iconic artist Milet sings the theme song for Silver and Blood

Vampires. Everyone loves them, including us, and we're excited to share more news about the upcoming game, Silver and Blood. It's an RPG with dark, gothic themes and an appropriate soundtrack to match.

In fact, the theme song of the game is a single called 'Broken', performed by Japanese pop artist Milet. We highly recommend giving her a listen if you haven't before, as her songs span quite a few different genres. The song isn't out just yet, but we're excited to hear it when it debuts.

Silver and Blood's composer is Yasunori Nishiki, known for work on Final Fantasy, Octopath Traveler, and Azur Lane soundtracks, along with directing Genshin Impact's Melodies of an Endless Journey concert. Safe to say, the soundtrack is sure to be a banger. You can see an interview below where he talks about his creative process.

If you're intrigued by this game, as we are, you can pre-register ahead of Silver and Blood's beta test, opening on June 26. The game already has over six million pre-registrations, securing you plenty of rewards, including pulls, in-game currency, and the SSR character Hati.

