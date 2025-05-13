New gacha game Silver Palace is giving us Metaphor Re:Fantazio vibes

Listen up, gacha fans, we've got another good-looking game incoming. Silver Palace is a fantasy ARPG from Elementa and is built in Unreal Engine 5, which sets it apart from other games with an anime style.

The game is set in a Victorian-era city called Silvernia, filled with steampunk vibes, and it even uses classical music like Swan Lake in the trailer. There's a ten-minute look at the gameplay on the Silver Palace X account for those of you eager to see what it's like.

You take on the role of Detective, choosing between a male or female character wearing matching purple and white suits. Your job is to investigate crimes in the city and solve mysteries – classic detective affairs, really – but there's also a roster of interesting-looking characters by your side who use different weapons and fill different roles.

You can have a look at the game's X account and Facebook page for some more images, and if you're intrigued, the good news is that global pre-registration is open already for the gacha game. This one's definitely going on our list of mobile games to keep an eye on, but it's coming to PC and consoles, too.

